IMG_20250205_161238~2 by la_photographic
260 / 365

IMG_20250205_161238~2

Get Pushed 653 Challenge entry. Mary @mcsiegle said "Laura, I’m so sorry for the long wait for me to give you a challenge. I’ll give you the one April just gave me—Rule of Odds."
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details

Laura ace
@mcsiegle Hope you like this Mary.
February 8th, 2025  
