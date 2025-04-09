Previous
IMG_20250409_200925 by la_photographic
268 / 365

IMG_20250409_200925

Get Pushed challenge entry. Suzanne @ankers70 said "Good morning Laura, we are paired for Get Pushed #662. What about having a go at street photography, location and subject of your choice?"
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact