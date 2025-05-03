Sign up
IMG_20250505_125347
Get Pushed 665 challenge entry. Delwyn
@dkbarnett
said "Hi Laura, I am your get pushed partner again this week. How would you like to play with perspective after the style of artist Suzanne Saroff? Thanks, Delwyn"
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4670
photos
54
followers
153
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
5th May 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-665
Laura
ace
@dkbarnett
hope you like this Delwyn.
May 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice colours Laura.
May 5th, 2025
