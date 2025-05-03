Previous
Next
IMG_20250505_125347 by la_photographic
273 / 365

IMG_20250505_125347

Get Pushed 665 challenge entry. Delwyn @dkbarnett said "Hi Laura, I am your get pushed partner again this week. How would you like to play with perspective after the style of artist Suzanne Saroff? Thanks, Delwyn"
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@dkbarnett hope you like this Delwyn.
May 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice colours Laura.
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact