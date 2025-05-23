Previous
IMG_20250523_143627 by la_photographic
278 / 365

IMG_20250523_143627

Get Pushed Challenge 668 entry. Kathy @randystreat said "Hi Laura. For your get pushed challenge, how about a photo of something joyful."
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Jackie Snider
Good capture of fun!
May 26th, 2025  
