Previous
289 / 365
1000016851
Get Pushed 704 challenge entry. Northy
@northy
said "we're paired for get pushed this week... how would you feel about using ICM, zoomburst or motionblur as part of the 64M project?"
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
0
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4877
photos
56
followers
143
following
79% complete
Views
8
Competitions
Redmi Note 14
29th January 2026 9:15am
Public
get-pushed-704
