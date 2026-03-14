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1000019167 by la_photographic
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1000019167

52 Week Challenge - Week 11: Something yummy entry.

Although I'm sure quite a few people don't think grapefruit is yummy I do like it.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
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