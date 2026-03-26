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1000019697 by la_photographic
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1000019697

52 Week Challenge - Week 13 & People challenge 45: Hands entry. A screenshot from a video of me miming the sea.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
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