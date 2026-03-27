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1000019713
52 Week Challenge - Week 13 & People challenge 45: Hands entry. Me holding a painting I did today showing the paint still on my hands.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
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Redmi Note 14
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27th March 2026 11:30pm
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