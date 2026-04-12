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1000020934
52 Week Challenge - Week 15: Fill the Frame.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
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Redmi Note 14
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17th April 2026 8:08pm
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52wc-2026-w15
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