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1000020938 by la_photographic
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1000020938

52 Week Challenge - Week 16: Half. A diptych of one of the sketchbook revival challenges.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
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