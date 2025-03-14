Previous
IMG_20250314_100145 (1) by la_photographic
53 / 365

IMG_20250314_100145 (1)

Get Pushed 658 challenge entry. Susan @wakelys said "We are get pushed partners this week. Can you capture a reflection, puddle, mirror, window whatever catches your attention."
14th March 2025

Laura ace
@wakelys Hope you like this. Sorry I'm late posting this.
March 31st, 2025  
