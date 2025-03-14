Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
53 / 365
IMG_20250314_100145 (1)
Get Pushed 658 challenge entry. Susan
@wakelys
said "We are get pushed partners this week. Can you capture a reflection, puddle, mirror, window whatever catches your attention."
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4615
photos
54
followers
154
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Latest from all albums
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Holidays
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
14th March 2025 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Laura
ace
@wakelys
Hope you like this. Sorry I'm late posting this.
March 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close