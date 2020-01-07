Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
60 / 365
IMG_20200115_205359
I am doing the January Challenge (a daily challenge) with 64 million artists. This is a photo of one of the challenges - create something with post-it notes.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
2476
photos
70
followers
189
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Latest from all albums
60
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
61
2277
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
4047X
Taken
15th January 2020 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close