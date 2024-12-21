Previous
IMG_20241221_191943 by la_photographic
219 / 365

IMG_20241221_191943

64 Million Artists Weekly Challenge - Week 42: A source of light. Using ICM on lights in an airplane.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting effect. I hope that you are going somewhere nice.
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact