Previous
219 / 365
IMG_20241221_191943
64 Million Artists Weekly Challenge - Week 42: A source of light. Using ICM on lights in an airplane.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
1
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4503
photos
51
followers
147
following
60% complete
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
3890
3891
218
3892
3893
3894
3895
219
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
21st December 2024 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting effect. I hope that you are going somewhere nice.
December 23rd, 2024
