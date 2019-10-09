Previous
Pet Sematary2 by labpotter
Photo 1829

Pet Sematary2

Nikki & Heidi helped me marathon through all 3 Pet Sematary Movies! They were all very enjoyable and scary in different ways. The original movie definitely stuck most closely to the book, which I'm always a fan of, but was not the most captivating movie of the 3. I feel like it missed a lot of the motivations behind each driving action. Pet Sematary II was actually a really good movie, it was scary and had a satisfying conclusion. Besides not being based off the book at all I might have actually liked this one the best. The new movie was a loose interpretation of the book, but was scary and well made. The ending is vastly different from the original, but I don't think either ending was particularly satisfying.
9th October 2019

