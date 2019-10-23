Sign up
Photo 1843
Pumpkin carving!
Waited pretty late to carve pumpkins but I liked how it turned out.
23rd October 2019
23rd Oct 19
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
23rd October 2019 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
