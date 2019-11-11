Sign up
Photo 1861
Cloud 9
After flying pole we've been going out to Red Hen and Angry Beaver but today I decided to drive down to Kent to go to Nikki's local Cloud 9. A rowdy group bought us shots for some reason, I think they think they were bothering us.
11th November 2019
11th Nov 19
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
9
365
SM-G960U
11th November 2019 10:16pm
