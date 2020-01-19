Previous
Next
Wings by labpotter
Photo 1840

Wings

Omg these wings remind me of the wingdings in Shaw hall cafeteria in college. Man I miss those wings.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise