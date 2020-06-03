Previous
Working hard or hardly working by labpotter
Working hard or hardly working

In training for a new position at work and the girls have been giving me lots of cuddles while on teams video chat.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
