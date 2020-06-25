Previous
unmotivated by labpotter
Photo 1846

unmotivated

Every time I run is weeks since I last ran. I was doing so well at the start of the year, but the pandemic has ruined all my plans. I'm so out of shape.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
Photo Details

