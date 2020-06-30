Previous
Packing it up by labpotter
Photo 1851

Packing it up

I keep a lot of my makeup stuff in these door organizers and honestly it makes moving really easy because I can just take these off a door into a box, and unbox them right back onto a door.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
