Packing up the couch
Apparently a half build couch is like catnip for the cats. We found a mini pop Crookshanks under the couch and the girls couldn't stop bothering us as we tried to take apart the couch to move it.
3rd July 2020
Leslie
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
