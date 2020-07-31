Previous
Next
9 Mile by labpotter
Photo 1863

9 Mile

We had a little picnic behind the Holiday Inn. We then biked exactly 9 miles (okay i might have done a couple loops in the parking lot to even out my tracker).

It's always good to see Jedi
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise