Black Swan

On the 1st day of Halloween I watched Black Swan. I'd like to give a big shout out to everyone in high school who told me not to watch it because it would trigger my anxiety, because yes, it did. Thankfully I'm in a much better place now than I was back then and I am so grateful I had people looking out for my mental health. I wasn't sure it it should really be classified as horror (some sites said it was others said thriller/drama) but it was definitely a good psychological thrill and exactly what I was looking for on October 1st.