Covid Travel

Going to the airport was so strange after not leaving the house for months, but the airport was so empty and it felt like everyone was being very cautious. And getting a row for just Rich and I was great. I hope we can keep the extra space going forward.



Got into A2 and saw Maddy and Al, had dinner with my Parents at Webber's, and stayed our first night at Webber's. The last time I'd stayed there was a friend's birthday when we must have been 9 or 10. It was kinda cool to be back.