PEASE SCREAM by labpotter
Photo 1859

PEASE SCREAM

I love this little Cross stitch I made, but it wasn't until after I posted it that someone let me know I'd misspelled please... OOPS. I've decided that it's more authentic 2020 this way.
16th October 2020 16th Oct 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
