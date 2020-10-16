Sign up
Photo 1859
PEASE SCREAM
I love this little Cross stitch I made, but it wasn't until after I posted it that someone let me know I'd misspelled please... OOPS. I've decided that it's more authentic 2020 this way.
16th October 2020
16th Oct 20
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
