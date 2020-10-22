Previous
Next
Improved outdoor seating by labpotter
Photo 1865

Improved outdoor seating

Rich brought me coffee and took some photos of me all bundled up in my outdoor seating. Enjoying the outdoors and stitching in the sun.
22nd October 2020 22nd Oct 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise