Happy Christmas by labpotter
Photo 1845

Happy Christmas

No holiday is over until you've opened your last gift. It's family tradition to put envelopes from family in the tree, and it's the last thing that we'd open. The box from my parents finally arrived and I'm glad I still had the tree up!
4th January 2021

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area
