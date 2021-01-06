Previous
Capitol MOB by labpotter
Photo 1847

Capitol MOB

Right before I took my lunch break I got a text about a mob storming the white house and spent my entire lunch watching live footage...
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
