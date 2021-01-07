Previous
Level UP! by labpotter
Photo 1848

Level UP!

Got back into pokemon go, and it's def helping with the goal of getting out for a walk everyday. Finally leveled up to 38.
7th January 2021

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
