Rainy run
Photo 1850

Rainy run

Tried putting my hair into pigtails again lol. Looks a little silly but I like it. Did a 3 mile run/walk with a couple of SPRINTS and oh man was my heart PUMPING.
9th January 2021

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
