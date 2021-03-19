Previous
Next
Yesterday's scratch by labpotter
Photo 2435

Yesterday's scratch

Right in the nose. It's gonna be fine, but I'm pissed she got me in the face.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise