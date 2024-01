DIY Wedding Dress I guess?!

After everything I paid for my mum's wedding dress to be updated for me they left the cuffs with just the ugliest raw edges. I added the elastic I wanted and used extra lace bits from my mum's dress to make it fancier. I like how it turned out but I really expected to get it back without having to do any additional work on it. It's literally the day before I fly out. Thank god I had time to get this done!