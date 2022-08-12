Previous
Wedding rehearsal by labpotter
Wedding rehearsal

Bit of a rushed lunch at Zingerman's Roadhouse before the rehearsal at the church. We had planned on going to Necto that night but we ended up having a party in our hotel suite instead. We had a very good time.
