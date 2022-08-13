Previous
Wedding day 3 by labpotter
Photo 2642

Wedding day 3

We had another fantastic day. Ceremony went perfectly and the reception was fantastic. I loved this fun photo we took before the ceremony. I also found a frog during the photos lol.
Leslie

@labpotter
Leslie
