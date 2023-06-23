Previous
RV by labpotter
RV

We took Rich's dad's RV to the coast to camp for a couple days with Darren, Rachel, and Ellie. We spent some time on the beach with a book (I ended up DNFing Icebreaker lol) Had some delicious dinner and playing board games until bed.
Leslie

