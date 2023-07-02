Previous
Leavenworth alpine coaster by labpotter
Photo 2788

Leavenworth alpine coaster

Rich's family from CA was in town for the 4th so we went to Leavenworth to their brand new alpine coaster. It was pretty fun to do once but I don't think I'd go again unless they lower the price.
Leslie

@labpotter
