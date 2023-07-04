Previous
Home for the holiday by labpotter
Photo 2790

Home for the holiday

We spent the 4th in the house with the girls. We got to hear some of the booms!
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
