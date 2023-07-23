Previous
Eras Tour by labpotter
Photo 2809

Eras Tour

We went to Bite of Seattle and then I convinced Rich to sit outside the stadium to watch the Taylor Swift concert! We didn't stay long but it was still fantastic.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
