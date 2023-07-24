Previous
Next
Cherry Pit spittin' by labpotter
Photo 2810

Cherry Pit spittin'

Sat on the back porch and enjoyed some cherries. My dad and I used to compete how far we could spit the pits into the back yard. I'm not very good at it anymore apparently. lol
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise