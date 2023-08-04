Previous
In Deeper Waters by labpotter
In Deeper Waters

At the book store this was recommended as a LGBTQ+ retelling of the little mermaid... not quite but I did really like it. Flew through it at work and finished it out on the back porch swing.
Leslie

