PTG t-shirt quilt layout by labpotter
PTG t-shirt quilt layout

I really wanna make my old high school theatre shirts into a quilt but I wanna make sure I know what I'm doing first. I only have one chance to make this one. So I found some other shirts from back home to use first.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area
