Taste Test by labpotter
Photo 2934

Taste Test

We got a bunch of pumpkin flavored beers and Hope, Matt, Rich, and I had a taste of them all. Surprisingly Sam Adams was my favorite.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
808% complete

