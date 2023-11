Wedding Day 2/ BIRTHDAY

Started the day with dim sum brunch, then Rich and I left to get my new piercing! I still wish I had been able to get a new industrial it will look very cool once I can put a chain in under my industrial. We also got by free birthday Starbucks. Then we went back to the Edgewater for Wedding day two. Another great dinner and more karaoke. The night definitely ended much earlier as it was a Sunday and mostly older family.