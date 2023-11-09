Sign up
Photo 2945
I'm BLUE
Dyed my hair blue. I'd been keeping it blond for my Barbie costume, but it's time to change.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
