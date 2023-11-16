Previous
Next
EPP English paper piecing by labpotter
Photo 2952

EPP English paper piecing

I have been working on this EPP quilt since the start of November and I am thrilled with how its coming alone. It's a little bigger than I originally expected but I'm happy with the progress. I'm hand stitching it!
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
809% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise