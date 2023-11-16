Sign up
Photo 2952
EPP English paper piecing
I have been working on this EPP quilt since the start of November and I am thrilled with how its coming alone. It's a little bigger than I originally expected but I'm happy with the progress. I'm hand stitching it!
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
16th November 2023 12:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
