Wings in Sweden by labpotter
Photo 2953

Wings in Sweden

Listened to the Wings game since it was in Sweden and I couldn't find where to watch it. Very cool that the NHL does these global series I just wish they made it easier to watch.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
