Photo 2954
Backlog
Woke up way too late to actually do parkrun but I did go to the park and "ran" 3 miles. I had a pretty low day, watched Kraken win 4-3 against the Canucks and then I backlogged August, Sept, and October in 365. So many collages lol.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
365
365 Project
