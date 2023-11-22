Previous
Next
Hockey and Stitching by labpotter
Photo 3049

Hockey and Stitching

Since Rich has covid he's quarantined in the bedroom so I'm in the den just watching hockey and working on my project! Wings won 4-0, Kraken won 7-1!!!
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise