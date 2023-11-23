Previous
Friendsgiving! by labpotter
Photo 3050

Friendsgiving!

Went for a run with Hope in the morning and then went to Buley2 for thanksgiving, unfortunately Rich is still testing positive for covid so he couldn't come. Brought him plenty of leftovers to make up for it.
23rd November 2023

Photo Details

