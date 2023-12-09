Previous
Next
Cat by the fire by labpotter
Photo 3066

Cat by the fire

Snuggled up by the tree in heat of the fireplace.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise